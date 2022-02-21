Trending much warmer as rain chances return

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strengthening southerly flow will lead to a significant warm-up in the days ahead. The trend toward warmer weather is already underway this morning and will be quite noticeable by this afternoon as highs climb to around 80 degrees.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, Feb. 21. (WAFB)

Rain chances also return today, with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two possible, with best rain chances through about lunchtime. Only isolated showers are expected into the afternoon.

WPC precipitation forecast through Saturday, Feb. 26. (WAFB)

Little change is expected through the mid to latter part of the week, with muggy mornings and warm afternoons on tap through Thursday. Low temperatures will start out closer to where highs should be this time of year in the mid to upper 60s, while our actual highs soar into the low to mid 80s.

Daily rain chances will run 30%-40% through Thursday. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out on Tuesday, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for areas near and north of metro Baton Rouge.

Severe weather outlook from Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Wednesday, Feb. 23. (WAFB)

Our next cold front will arrive from late Thursday night into Friday morning, ushering in a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, followed by a return of much cooler air. Some clouds may linger in the wake of the front and Friday’s highs are only expected to reach the upper 50s.

Forecast highs through Friday, Feb. 25. (WAFB)

If heading to the Southdowns Parade on Friday night, plan on a chilly, but dry evening with temperatures in the 50s. Clouds could again be around on Saturday, but the current outlook suggests it stays dry for the Spanish Town Parade, with highs reaching the low 60s.

Krewe of Southdowns forecast. (WAFB)

Spanish Town Parade forecast. (WAFB)

A chance of showers may return by Sunday in association with another cold front. Otherwise, cooler-than-normal temperatures are currently projected to persist through Mardi Gras. The good news is that our current outlook keeps things dry on Fat Tuesday.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Feb. 21. (WAFB)

