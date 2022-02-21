Suspect arrested in connection to intentionally set fire on N. Ardenwood Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department along with the Baton Rouge Police Department made an arrest in a fire that was intentionally set on North Ardenwood Drive on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Officials state on Sunday, Feb. 20 they arrested Jerald Pullins in connection to the fire. Pullins has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson.

Jared Pullins mugshot. Pullins has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson. (BRFD)

BRFD states that around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 they were called out to Greenview East Apartments on N. Ardenwood Dr.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a trash bag of clothes on fire near the front door of the apartment; however, they were able to get the fire under control before it could cause major damage, according to BRFD’s official fire report.

The investigator, who was called out to the scene, determined that the fire was intentionally set, according to the report.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7867) or BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.