Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection to intentionally set fire on N. Ardenwood Dr.

*Note: This is a generic photo
*Note: This is a generic photo(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department along with the Baton Rouge Police Department made an arrest in a fire that was intentionally set on North Ardenwood Drive on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Officials state on Sunday, Feb. 20 they arrested Jerald Pullins in connection to the fire. Pullins has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson.

Jared Pullins mugshot. Pullins has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson.
Jared Pullins mugshot. Pullins has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson.(BRFD)

BRFD states that around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 they were called out to Greenview East Apartments on N. Ardenwood Dr.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a trash bag of clothes on fire near the front door of the apartment; however, they were able to get the fire under control before it could cause major damage, according to BRFD’s official fire report.

The investigator, who was called out to the scene, determined that the fire was intentionally set, according to the report.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7867) or BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues
Future radar & clouds for Monday, Feb. 21.
Trending much warmer as rain chances return
Gas prices continue to climb in the Capital Region.
Gas prices continue to climb in Baton Rouge, how you can save at the pump
Gas prices continue to climb in Baton Rouge, how you can save at the pump
Gas prices continue to climb in Baton Rouge, how you can save at the pump