Space heater sparks fire in Livingston

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two families escaped a large fire in Livingston Parish which firefighters believe started because of an unattended space heater.

According to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2, the space heater sparked a fire that spread from one house to a house next door and engulfed two cars in flames.

Firefighters from LPFD, Albany, and Colyell responded to the call of two homes and two cars on fire around 3:32 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The Red Cross was called out to help the residents, who all escaped the homes safely, according to LPFD.

Smoke alarms had alerted the occupants, according to the fire department.

