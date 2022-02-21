Sheriff: ‘no injuries’ in reported explosion at Marathon plant in St. John the Baptist Parish
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, La. (WAFB) - Officials are responding to a reported explosion at the Marathon refinery in Garyville, located in St. John the Baptist Parish.
Officials with the Office of Emergency Preparedness in that parish said an explosion was reported around 9 a.m., but did not provide further details.
Sheriff Mike Tregre says there was an “on-site explosion” at the facility and there are “no injures or causalities at this time.” The Sheriff added there is no off site impact.
Residents reported hearing the explosion from miles away.
Airline Hwy. is closed in front of the plant.
The company issued the following statement to WAFB Monday morning.
