Sheriff: ‘no injuries’ in reported explosion at Marathon plant in St. John the Baptist Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, La. (WAFB) - Officials are responding to a reported explosion at the Marathon refinery in Garyville, located in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Officials with the Office of Emergency Preparedness in that parish said an explosion was reported around 9 a.m., but did not provide further details.

Sheriff Mike Tregre says there was an “on-site explosion” at the facility and there are “no injures or causalities at this time.” The Sheriff added there is no off site impact.

Residents reported hearing the explosion from miles away.

Airline Hwy. is closed in front of the plant.

The company issued the following statement to WAFB Monday morning.

Marathon Petroleum is responding to a fire at its Garyville, Louisiana, refinery that began at approximately 9:30 a.m. Central Time. The refinery is currently assessing the impact within the plant and at this time there are no indications of injuries. Air monitoring has been deployed in the community, and local emergency responders have been notified.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.