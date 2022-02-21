Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Sheriff: ‘no injuries’ in reported explosion at Marathon plant in St. John the Baptist Parish

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, La. (WAFB) - Officials are responding to a reported explosion at the Marathon refinery in Garyville, located in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Officials with the Office of Emergency Preparedness in that parish said an explosion was reported around 9 a.m., but did not provide further details.

Sheriff Mike Tregre says there was an “on-site explosion” at the facility and there are “no injures or causalities at this time.” The Sheriff added there is no off site impact.

Residents reported hearing the explosion from miles away.

Airline Hwy. is closed in front of the plant.

The company issued the following statement to WAFB Monday morning.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

LSU Tigers
No. 8 LSU has record setting weekend in sweep over Maine
Alexis Morris (45) leads No. 11 LSU past No. 17 Florida on Sunday, Feb. 20.
No. 11 LSU takes down No. 17 Florida; moves to sole possession of 2nd place in SEC
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues
Future radar & clouds for Monday, Feb. 21.
Trending much warmer as rain chances return