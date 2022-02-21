Preventing Elderly Falls: Saving Lives and Money

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Every 20 minutes an older adult dies from injuries sustained from a fall. In fact, falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injury and fracture for seniors. The annual medical costs of treating people who fall is an estimated $30 billion. That number is expected to rise as the population ages. However, there are things you can do to decrease your risk of falling. Ivanhoe has the details.

“I laid in the yard for about two and a half hours before the next-door neighbor saw me laying there,” shared Sarah Grant.

“I had fallen so often, and I was on a first name basis with the firefighters,” said Patricia Bersche.

Grant and Bersche laugh about it now, but falls are frightening and common for older adults. In fact, older adults without any risk factors have a 25 to 33 percent chance of falling, but …

Susan Stark, PhD, an occupational therapist at Washington University in St. Louis spearheaded a study to see if in-home behavioral intervention changed the odds of falling.

“It can be things like adding a grab rail or changing the way you do something like turning on a light before you walk down the stairs,” stated Stark.

Emily Somerville, OTD, OTR/L at Washington University in St. Louis visited Grant three times. She witnessed firsthand what Grant was doing that put her in harm’s way.

“So, we added this grab bar here for these two steps as she comes down or up the stairs, down here,” Somerville explained.

Other simple but effective solutions … adding a grab bar for getting in and out of the shower and on and off the toilet. A tub bench can also help get in and out safely. Stark’s study saw a 40 percent reduction in falls.

“So, we didn’t only reduce falls, we actually reduced overall healthcare costs,” said Stark.

The study found they were saving over $2 on medical care for every dollar spent in prevention.

The average per person cost of intervention was $765, and per person declines in healthcare costs were estimated to be $1,613. While there is evidence to support the cost-benefit of home modification in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany, this study is the first to demonstrate the effectiveness of a community-based approach in the United States.

