No. 8 LSU has record setting weekend in sweep over Maine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a record setting opening weekend for No. 8 LSU (3-0) as they swept the University of Maine (0-3) to kick off the Jay Johnson era. The Tigers scored 51 runs breaking the record of 45 runs scored on opening weekend by the 1996 team over Western Kentucky.

LSU collected 45 hits, 21 of them extra base hits including 11 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. Four Tigers had a batting average over .500 led by Delgado transfer Brayden Jobert who had a .667 batting average over the weekend with nine RBI, which ranks second on the team with two doubles and two home runs. Three other players had an average of .400 or better.

Denham Springs native Cade Doughty had a .577 average with three doubles, two home runs, and a team leading 12 RBI. Dylan Crews finished the weekend with a .545 average and picked up a double and two triples. Giovanni DiGiacomo hit .500, followed by Tre’ Morgan at .462 and Jacob Berry and Jack Merrifield both hit .400.

In game three against the Black Bears, the Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the first to take a 5-0 lead. Doughty got things started with a RBI sac-fly to center field to score Morgan from third, then Jobert hit his second home run of the weekend, a three-run blast to right field. Merrifield added the fifth run on a RBI single to left field to score Jordan Thompson.

Sophomore pitcher Ty Floyd (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, pitching five innings, allowing two hits, with two walks and eight strike outs.

In the bottom of the second inning LSU picked up six more runs to push the lead to 11-0. Berry got things started with a double, followed by a RBI triple from Crews, Doughty drove in Crews on a RBI double, and Jobert drove in Doughty on a RBI double, DiGiacomo RBI single scored Jobert and Alex Milazzo RBI groundout scored DiGiacomo.

Maine would finally get on the board off of a Quinn McDaniel RBI sac-fly to make it 11-1 in the top of the third. The Tigers would add another run in the bottom of the third as DiGiacomo was hit-by pitch to score Doughty from third to make it 12-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, DiGiacomo hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left center scoring Thompson to make it 14-1. Crews picked up two more runs on a single, Doughty hit his second home run of the season, a three-run bomb to left field. Tyler McManus would drive in another run by drawing a walk to score Jobert.

The Black Bears would score five more runs in the top of the seventh inning to make it 20-6, the Tigers would add one more run in the bottom of the eighth as Collier Cranford scored on a wild pitch.

LSU will head on the road to Ruston to take on Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

