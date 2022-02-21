No. 11 LSU takes down No. 17 Florida; moves to sole possession of 2nd place in SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 11 LSU (23-4, 11-3 SEC) got a key win at home against No. 17 Florida (20-7, 10-4 SEC) 66-61 in front of the fourth largest crowd in school history, it was announced paid attendance of 13,620. It was also the fifth ranked win for the Tigers this season.

The Tigers now have sole possession of second place in the Southeastern Conference with two games left to play, against Alabama and Tennessee, who currently sits in third place in the SEC.

Entering the game on Sunday, the Gators had won 10 of their last 11 games with their lone loss coming to No. 1 South Carolina, Florida had previously beaten the Tigers 73-72 back in January.

Alexis Morris led the Tigers with 20 points and was key in the closing minute of the game as she made eight free throws, she finished the game making 10-for-12 from the charity stripe.

LSU led the Gators 58-56 with 39 seconds left to play and then Morris put the Tigers up one on a free throw to make it 59-56. Faustine Aifuwa came up clutch defensively for the Tigers has she had two straight blocks.

Morris would extend the Tigers lead to five on two more free throws with 26 seconds left to play at 61-56. Florida would make it a two point game as Faith Dut hit a wide open three to make it 61-59 with 18 seconds left to play.

The Tigers would go up by four with 16 seconds on another pair of made free throws from Morris to make it 63-59. Alberte Rimdal made it a two point game on a pair of made free throws for the Gators.

LSU would go by up three as Morris split a pair of free throws with 9 seconds left to play and then Morris made two more to secure the win for the Tigers.

Two other Tigers finished with double digits in points, Aifuwa added 10 on 5-of-6 shooting and Autumn Newby added 13 on 5-of-6 shooting as well. Aifuwa also picked up five blocks and grabbed six rebounds, while Newby had eight rebounds, a steal and two blocks.

LSU will host Alabama for the home finale on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

