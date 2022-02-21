JACQUES TALK: Kramer Robertson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kramer Robertson played baseball at LSU from 2014-17, including the Tigers squad that reached the National Championship game his senior year.

These days, with Major League Baseball in limbo, Robertson has even more time to enjoy his mother’s LSU women’s basketball team.

Hall of Fame head coach Kim Mulkey is in her first year leading the Tigers, who are currently 23-4 overall and 11-3 in the SEC.

