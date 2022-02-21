Ask the Expert
Is the redistricting fight really over? Here’s why it will likely continue

Signed, sealed, delivered, that's how most state Republican lawmakers felt just days ago after finishing the re-districting session.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Signed, sealed, delivered, that’s how most state Republican lawmakers felt just days ago after finishing the re-districting session. But, now it’s all up to the governor. And, all signs point to a possible veto on the new elective maps.

“Whatever he does not veto, and I pray he veto’s the whole thing, but if he doesn’t, whatever part he doesn’t...we’re prepared to file suit. We already have them ready,” said State President of the NAACP Michael McClanahan.

None of the maps that passed add any new majority-black voting districts, despite showing growth among the African American population over the last 10 years.

“Anything we didn’t have an extra majority-minority seat, that’s what I’m hoping that he vetoes to be honest. I think we deserve it. I think the citizens of Louisiana, especially that 33%, that needs to have that proper representation needs to get vetoed,” said State Rep. Larry Selders (D).

On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he “has concerns that several of the maps do not fulfill that moral and legal requirement”.

“We feel that no one that votes for unfair maps should feel comfortable in the state of Louisiana,” McClanahan continued.

“I think it’s important that the delegation sticks together and supports him in whatever decision he makes,” Selders explained.

Republican Sen. Rick Ward believes it will come down to two options.

“There could be another potential veto override session like we saw not that long ago or we could just simply decide to come back in the regular session and give it another attempt to redrawing the maps,” said Sen. Ward.

Or, lawsuits could be on the way. And, the NAACP says their fight will continue no matter what.

“Nah man...nah we’re not going to tolerate it. At some point we need to do more than file suite because they got to understand that we mean business because we live here, we pay taxes, we do our everything that every other citizen does and we deserve more than... and we will one way or the other,” McClanahan said firmly.

The governor could make his decision as early as this week.

