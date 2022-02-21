Gas prices continue to climb in Baton Rouge, how you can save at the pump

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gas prices continue to climb in the Capital Region over Russia’s possible threat to invade Ukraine. GasBuddy released the latest gas prices as of Monday. Feb. 21.

The national average is at $3.52. The average in Baton Rouge and Louisiana is $3.27. For drivers in Mississippi it currently sits at $3.18.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said Russia produces 10% of the global oil supply. The concern is that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. will likely issue severe sanctions.

Russia could respond by holding or limiting oil exports, inflicting maximum damage from U.S. sanctions. De Haan said this would crimp the global economy.

He said the price in Louisiana in Baton Rouge could be upper threes and maybe even touch four dollars if Russia does invade Ukraine. There are also other factors that are driving up prices.

“The problem is that starting in March we start to get into warmer weather,” said De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy. “There is a lot of seasonality and gas prices that is set to start including the change over the summer gasoline which has started in many areas. We start to see the demand go up. Spring break travel kind of segways into a rise in demand for summer and of course COVID cases are coming down so more people are getting out again.”

De Haan said prices will be pushed up anywhere from 25 to 75 cents from the start of March through Memorial Day.

There are lots of ways to save as prices continue to climb. Some stations have cash discounts. There are also free loyalty programs that you can sign up for.

GasBuddy also has a free card that links to your checking account that saves you up to 25 cents a gallon.

“Try to drive more efficiently you can get more miles out of your tank if you drive more defensively,” said De Haan. “It’s hard to do though so many of us are in a rush and stressed out because of the pandemic, but slowing down certainly can boost your fuel efficiency by about 25%. The other thing shop around for lower prices.”

You can click here for a list of stations in our area with the top 10 lowest prices by GasBuddy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.