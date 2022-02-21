Ask the Expert
No injuries reported after explosion at Marathon refinery

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported explosion at the Marathon refinery in Garyville.

A spokesperson for Marathon Petroleum says a fire began after an explosion around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.

The sheriff’s office says employees heard the explosion in their offices. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion miles away.

Officials say there are no reported injuries.

The explosion was contained to the Marathon property, Sheriff Mike Tregre confirmed.

Air monitoring has been deployed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

