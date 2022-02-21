BR teen accepted into John Hopkins summer program

Ask the Expert
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A student from McKanstry Preparatory School of Music and Performing Arts has announced a student has been accepted into John Hopkins summer program.

According to a post on Facebook from the school, 10th grader Micha has been accepted into the summer program at John Hopkins University.

The school also stated Micha is also a Southern University dual enrollment student.

While studying at John Hopkins Micha will be enrolled in calculus I and introduction to Neuroscience and he will earn an additional 3 hours of college credit.

This summer Micha will accumulate a total of 15 college credits.

