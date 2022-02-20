Ask the Expert
Warming trend to end weekend, rain returns Monday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s across much of the viewing area, so you didn’t have to protect the Ps with no freeze. Sunday will start sunny and nice, then increasing clouds later in the day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, February 20
Moisture will begin to move in and destabilize our atmosphere, yielding increasing rain chances Monday morning through Friday.

There will be at least a 50% chance each day going forward, but the overall rain amounts will be manageable.

There could be a few thunderstorms each day, but as of now, the SPC keeps the severe threat to the northwest of our viewing area. Hopefully, it stays that way. Forecast highs look to be warm with highs in the upper 70s Monday, and low 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

There will be another cool down at the end of next week behind the next significant cold front.

