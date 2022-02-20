Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Children nearly hit by train in Slidell near Krewe of Titans’ parade route

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two children playing on tracks Saturday night (Feb. 19) during a Mardi Gras parade nearly were hit by an oncoming train, Slidell police said.

The incident happened near the Krewe of Titans’ parade route on Front Street. The train applied emergency brakes just in time, causing some of the rail cars to detach.

No injuries were reported, but a crew had to be called out to make repairs, police said in a social media post.

Slidell Police reminded paradegoers to use extreme caution along railroad tracks during parades.

Train Incident UPDATE: The train has been repaired. The train conductor is waiting for the parade crowd to clear so they...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Saturday, February 19, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Two families escaped a large fire in Livingston Parish which firefighters believe started...
Space heater sparks fire in Livingston
The Mid City Gras brings things back to the future for its annual parade.
Mid City Gras goes 'Back to the Future'
Two families escaped a large fire in Livingston Parish which firefighters believe started...
Space heater sparks fire in Livingston
What we're tracking next
Slight chance for showers through work/school week
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, February 20
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, February 20