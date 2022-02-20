Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge firefighters respond to Walnut Street home fire

*Note: This is a generic photo
*Note: This is a generic photo(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday evening firefighters responded to a house fire on Walnut Street that they believe started from the improper discarding of something combustible, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department.

After receiving the call shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, BRFD responded to 1915 Walnut Street where firefighters found the rear portion of the home on fire. They were able to hold fire damage to a small area where it first began, but the rest of the home sustained smoke damage, according to the fire department.

According to BRFD, it is believed that something may have been thrown in the trash can that began to burn and eventually spread to the home.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
Zachary police looking for missing 19-year-old
Police Lights
Person reportedly shot Saturday on Progress Street
One of the oldest running parades in Baton Rouge, Krewe Mystique de la Capitale, rolls in style...
Capital region rocking and rolling with parades 9 days before Fat Tuesday
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale rolled in style Saturday, Feb. 19 with lavish floats and beads,...
Capital region rocking and rolling with parades just 9 days away from Fat Tuesday