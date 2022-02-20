Baton Rouge firefighters respond to Walnut Street home fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday evening firefighters responded to a house fire on Walnut Street that they believe started from the improper discarding of something combustible, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department.

After receiving the call shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, BRFD responded to 1915 Walnut Street where firefighters found the rear portion of the home on fire. They were able to hold fire damage to a small area where it first began, but the rest of the home sustained smoke damage, according to the fire department.

According to BRFD, it is believed that something may have been thrown in the trash can that began to burn and eventually spread to the home.

