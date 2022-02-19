Weather looks good for weekend parades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will reign supreme this weekend which bodes well for our weekend outdoor festivities. Temperatures are starting in the mid 30s this morning. Saturday will become mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s, so a nice warmup after a cold morning. Tonight, will be another cold one with lows in the upper 30s, but no freeze is expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 19 (WAFB)

Sunday will be a nice day and a warmer one with highs near 70 in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 19 (WAFB)

We’ll have increasing clouds Sunday afternoon, but it’ll remain dry until Sunday after midnight into Monday, as low pressure will give us a high chance of showers, maybe a few storms. We’ll have an unsettled weather pattern much of next week, with rain chances in the forecast Monday through Friday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 19 (WAFB)

Hopefully, this will pave the way for another nice and dry weekend the following weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 19 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.