Weather looks good for weekend parades

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will reign supreme this weekend which bodes well for our weekend outdoor festivities. Temperatures are starting in the mid 30s this morning. Saturday will become mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s, so a nice warmup after a cold morning. Tonight, will be another cold one with lows in the upper 30s, but no freeze is expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 19
Sunday will be a nice day and a warmer one with highs near 70 in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 19
We’ll have increasing clouds Sunday afternoon, but it’ll remain dry until Sunday after midnight into Monday, as low pressure will give us a high chance of showers, maybe a few storms. We’ll have an unsettled weather pattern much of next week, with rain chances in the forecast Monday through Friday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 19
Hopefully, this will pave the way for another nice and dry weekend the following weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 19
