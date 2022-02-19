South Carolina snaps LSU’s three game win streak

COLUMBIA S.C. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) three game winning streak came to an end on Saturday, Feb. 19 as Jermaine Couisnard had 33 points, a career high to give South Carolina 16-10 (7-7 SEC) a 77-75 win.

The Tigers led as many as 14 points in the first half over the Gamecocks and going into halftime the LSU lead would be down to only six points at 44-36. South Carolina only held the lead briefly in the opening seconds of the game at 2-0.

LSU was led offensively in the first half by Tari Eason who had 13 and was 1-for-2 from deep and Darius Days had 11 and was 3-for-5 from behind the arc. The Tigers would force the Gamecocks into 11 first half turnovers.

South Carolina would get within three in the first few minutes of the second half off of a Erik Stevenson three to make it 44-39. The Gamecocks cut the lead down to two after a Jermaine Couisnard layup to make it 44-42 early in the second half.

The Tigers would quickly push their lead back up to nine off of a 9-0 run ignited by a Brandon Murray layup and Mwani Wilkinson’s first three of the game to make it 51-42.

Couisnard would get the Gamecocks within five off of a three pointer to make it 53-47, but Days would make a three on the other end to make it 56-47. Efton Reid would get the Tigers lead back to double digits on a dunk to make it 58-47 with 13:16 left to play.

South Carolina would cut the LSU lead back down to single digits as Devin Carter completed a three point play to make it 58-53. Stevenson would make it a three point game after making a pair of three throws to make it 58-55.

Couisnard would drain back-to-back threes to make it a one point game to make it 62-61 with 10:18 left to play in the second half. South Carolina would tie the game at 64-64 off of a Carter three pointer with less than 10 minutes left to play.

LSU would go up by three on a made free throw from Pinson and a Days layup to make it 67-64, but a few seconds later Eric Gaines would be called for a technical foul and Stevenson would make both free throws to make it a one point game at 67-66.

South Carolina would get their first lead of the game since the opening seconds of the game on a Ta’Quan Woodley dunk to make it 68-67.

Eason would give the Tigers a one point lead at 69-68 on a layup with 5:49 left to play. Pinson would extend the LSU lead to three on a layup at 71-68 with 4:39 left.

South Carolina would get back within one on a pair of Couisnard free throws to make it 71-70. He would give the Gamecocks back the lead on two more made free throws to make it 72-71.

LSU would retake the lead on a Eason layup to make it 73-72, but the Gamecocks would get the lead back on a pair of made free throws from Carter to make it 74-73. Stevenson extended their lead to three on a Stevenson layup to make it 76-73.

A pair of free throws from Gaines would make it a one point game with the Tigers trailing 76-75 with 34 seconds left to play. Keyshawn Bryant would make it a two point game after a made free throw with one second left.

Eason led the Tigers with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Days added 18 points and was 4-for-8 from deep.

The Gamecocks struggled in the first half shooting from three and were 2-for-12 deep, but in the second half they turned things around and were 6-for-15 from behind the arc.

LSU will head to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.

