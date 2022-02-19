Ask the Expert
One dead following early Saturday morning shooting on South Choctaw

By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 2:46 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in the 13000 block of South Choctaw Drive, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to BRPD, Leslie Blackburn, 55, of Baton Rouge, suffered a gunshot wound to the midsection and was transported to a local hospital. Blackburn died at the hospital from injuries sustained from the gunshot.

Police said the motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

