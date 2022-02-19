No. 5 LSU scores season high in win over No. 8 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU (4-1, 3-1 SEC) scored a season high 198.050 to take down No. 8 Alabama (4-4, 2-3 SEC) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, Feb. 18. The Tigers beat the Tide 198.050-197.600, LSU will return to action on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Columbia Missouri for a tri meet against No. 11 Arkansas and No. 16 Arkansas.

No. 5 LSU takes down No. 8 Alabama in the PMAC with a season high 198.050! pic.twitter.com/S27OoF1EVy — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 19, 2022

Junior Kai Rivers would get things started for LSU on vault as she scored a 9.90 then fifth year senior Sarah Edwards would follow with a season high 9.90.

Sophomore Elena Arenas and KJ Johnson would score a pair of 9.875s from the third and fourth spot.

Kiya Johnson would score the Tigers third 9.90 on vault and then Haleigh Bryant would score a 9.925 from the anchor spot to give LSU a season best on score on vault of 49.500. The Tigers would lead the Tide 49.500-49.300 after the first rotation.

Kiya would get the Tigers started on uneven bars with a score of 9.90 followed by a 9.875 from Rivers.

Olivia Dunne would score a 9.80 on bars from the third spot and from the fourth spot, Bryant would score a 9.925 on bars. Sami Durante from the anchor spot would score a 9.95 to give LSU a score of 49.45 on bars. LSU would lead Alabama 98.950-98.750.

As the Tigers moved to their third rotation of the meet and holding a .200 lead over the Tide Christina Desiderio would open things up with a score of 9.90 on beam.

Rivers would follow with a 9.85 on beam from the second spot and then senior Bridget Dean scored a season high 9.90 on beam. Then the sophomore All-American Bryant scored a career high 9.95 on beam.

The phenomenal freshman Aleah Finnegan scored a 9.90 on beam marking the Tigers fourth 9.90 or better for LSU on beam led by Bryant’s 9.95. Then Kiya Johnson would score a 10.0 from the anchor spot to give LSU a 49.650 on beam, she would become the sixth gymnast in school history to score multiple perfect tens on beam. Kiya’s 10 marked her seventh of her career and second on beam. LSU would lead Alabama 148.600-147.975 heading into the fourth and final rotation.

KIYA JOHNSON PERFECT 10 pic.twitter.com/nRddkG0Ajs — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 19, 2022

Desiderio would lead the Tigers off on the floor routine and would score her second 9.90 on the day. Dunne who is making her debut on floor would score a career high 9.90 from the second spot.

The freshman KJ Johnson would score a 9.875 from the third spot and then fellow freshman Finnegan would follow with a score of 9.90. Bryant would score a 9.875, pushing the Tigers over the 198.00 mark for the first time this season giving the Tigers a 198.050-197.600 win over the Tide.

LSU will head to Columbia, Missouri to take on Arkansas and Missouri scheduled to start at 12 p.m.

