Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Louisiana crawfish prices on the rise

Cold weather causing for unusually high crawfish prices.
Cold weather causing for unusually high crawfish prices.(WDAM)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a reason crawfish prices are so high early in the season - the cold.

“We’ve had a harsh winter, we’re still in jackets,” crawfish seller Ashley Soileau said.

The season is just starting though. At JT’s Seafood in Lake Charles, demand skyrockets this time of year with the holiday seasons of Lent and Mardi Gras. Increased demand with limited supply is making crawdads more expensive by the pound, and traps are coming up light.

“Right now it’s a mad dash and we’re just not catching the crawfish,” crawfish catcher Matt Frey said.

Winter weather has contributed to some of the issues, another is a lack of bait.

“Right now, we’re seeing a major shortage in the bait that’s used to catch crawfish and crabs,” Soileau said. “They can’t get as much bait as they need and the prices are going up because of supply and demand as well so that’s kind of filtering down.”

Crawfish sellers want consumers to know they aren’t benefiting from price increases.

“Unfortunately, with everything going on these days, we have to buy it for so much more and we’re still making the same, so it’s not like we’re making a killing or anything,” Soileau said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 19
Weather looks good for weekend parades
LSU Softball
No. 21 LSU run rules No. 7 Oklahoma State; falls to No. 6 Washington
Parades rolling through Baton Rouge
Parades rolling through Baton Rouge
LSU baseball season opener
LSU baseball season opener
LOUISIANA WEEKEND: Friday, Feb. 18
LOUISIANA WEEKEND: Friday, Feb. 18