Family Dollar issues voluntary recall for possible rodent contamination of items

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recalling products shipped to more than 400 Family Dollar stores, including several in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

According to the FDA, “The impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Ark., where an FDA inspection found insanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated.”

Officials said they found more than 1,000 rodents in a regional distribution warehouse. They think the infestation could impact foods, medications, and any other products.

The FDA reports that this alert covers FDA-regulated products purchased from Family Dollar stores in six states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, from Jan. 1, 2021 through the present.

According to the FDA, this voluntary recall by Family Dollar includes human foods; dietary supplements including vitamin, herbal, and mineral supplements; cosmetics including skincare products, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, and baby wipes; animal foods including kibble, pet treats, and wild bird seed; medical devices including feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages, nasal care products; and over-the-counter medications including pain medications, eye drops, dental products, antacids, and other medications for both adults and children.

According to Business Wire, the following Family Dollar locations are among those Louisiana stores impacted in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas: 810 Main St., Baker; 8027 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge; 6910 Mickens Road, Baton Rouge; 9203 Highway 67, Clinton; 6194 Highway 10, Greensburg; 3000 Highway 10, Jackson; 512 Avenue G, Kentwood; 8389 Highway 190 SE, Livonia; 1420 Hospital Road, New Roads; 401 Elm St., New Roads; 12902 Highway 190 W, Port Allen; 4950 Highway 19, Zachary.

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” said Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”

Numerous hazards are associated with rodents, including the potential presence of Salmonella, according to Business Wire.

The FDA advises consumers discard all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, and dietary supplements, regardless of packaging. Food in non-permeable packaging, such as undamaged glass or all-metal cans, may be suitable for use if thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, according to the FDA.

Consumers should also wash their hands immediately after handling any products from the affected Family Dollar stores, according to the FDA.

Consumers who recently purchased impacted products should contact a health care professional immediately if they have health concerns after using or handling impacted products, according to the FDA.

