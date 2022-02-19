Ask the Expert
Over 2,000 Entergy customers without power in Denham Springs, Walker due to equipment issue

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Over 2,000 Entergy customers in Livingston Parish are without electricity Saturday, Feb. 19.

Entergy officials report the power outage is impacting approximately 2,400 customers on the west side of Walker and the east side of Denham Springs.

According to a spokesman with Entergy Louisiana, “Crews were able to identify an issue with a piece of equipment at a local substation and are working quickly and safely to restore power.”

Some customers have already had power restored as crews work to restore electricity for remaining residents.

