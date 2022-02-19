Ask the Expert
Congressman Troy Carter announces trip to Africa to speak with government leaders

Congressman Troy Carter
Congressman Troy Carter(Leah Herman | Leah Herman)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - Louisiana Congressman, Troy A. Carter, Sr., announced Saturday, Feb. 19, his travel plans to four countries in Africa to speak with several leaders and government officials.

The following information has been provided by the office of Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. joined a Congressional delegation led by Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, to four African countries, including Sierra Leone, Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire, and Tanzania. The delegation is also made up of Representatives Ami Bera, Ilhan Omar, Joyce Beatty, G.K. Butterfield, and Brenda Lawrence.

In Sierra Leone, the delegation will meet with President Bio, his Cabinet and  other government officials, as well as Sierra Leonean opposition leaders, members of civil society, and NGOs. They will also tour Bunce Island, a former slave trading port, where public remarks will be given.

In Liberia, the delegation will meet with President Weah and other members of the Liberian government, attend a roundtable event to discuss good governance and accountability, and commemorate Liberia’s Bicentennial Anniversary.

In Tanzania, the delegation will meet with Prime Minister Kaasim Majaliwa, alumni of the Young African Leaders Initiative, and conservation officials and partners.

Finally, in Cote d’Ivoire, the delegation will meet with President Ouattara and Prime Minister Patrick Achi, President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, and observe U.S. Africa Command’s annual FLINTLOCK exercise.

