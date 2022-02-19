BRFD responds to fire at tire shop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to a fire at a local tire shop.

Shortly after 4:34 p.m crews were called out to Ole Boyz Tire Shop according to the news release.

According to the news release an employee with the tire shop smelled smoke and found the storage shed on fire and called 911.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found the employee who called in the fire trying to stop the fire from spreading by using a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters were able to control the fire and contain it before it could spread to the tires which were close to the building.

