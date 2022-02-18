Where to get a free N95 mask in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a free N95, there’s good news: you can pick up one for free at a store near you.
The Louisiana Department of Health says you can pick up a mask at all Winn-Dixie stores, participating Walmarts, Sam’s Clubs, along with certain Walgreens locations statewide.
N95 masks will be available at the following locations:
- 6485 Groom Road, Baker
- 5450 Plank Road, Baton Rouge
- 5955 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge
- 217 Superior Ave., Bogalusa
- 1401 Rees St., Breaux Bridge
- 101 Florida Ave. S.E., Denham Springs
- 920 W. Gloria Switch Road, Lafayette
- 718 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans
- 1260 Front St., Slidell
- 10200 Florida Blvd., Walker
- 5349 Cypress St., West Monroe
- 5061 Main St., Zachary
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.