Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Where to get a free N95 mask in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas

N95 mask generic
N95 mask generic(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a free N95, there’s good news: you can pick up one for free at a store near you.

The Louisiana Department of Health says you can pick up a mask at all Winn-Dixie stores, participating Walmarts, Sam’s Clubs, along with certain Walgreens locations statewide.

N95 masks will be available at the following locations:

  • 6485 Groom Road, Baker
  • 5450 Plank Road, Baton Rouge
  • 5955 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge
  • 217 Superior Ave., Bogalusa
  • 1401 Rees St., Breaux Bridge
  • 101 Florida Ave. S.E., Denham Springs
  • 920 W. Gloria Switch Road, Lafayette
  • 718 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans
  • 1260 Front St., Slidell
  • 10200 Florida Blvd., Walker
  • 5349 Cypress St., West Monroe
  • 5061 Main St., Zachary

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases
Lawmakers received updates on the program since it was expanded in January to include smokable...
Louisiana’s medical marijuana program still needs some improvements
This 2012 colorized electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of...
After third HIV remission case, more in Baton Rouge area hope for a cure
Mask mandate ends
Mask mandate ends