Where to get a free N95 mask in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a free N95, there’s good news: you can pick up one for free at a store near you.

The Louisiana Department of Health says you can pick up a mask at all Winn-Dixie stores, participating Walmarts, Sam’s Clubs, along with certain Walgreens locations statewide.

N95 masks will be available at the following locations:

6485 Groom Road, Baker

5450 Plank Road, Baton Rouge

5955 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge

217 Superior Ave., Bogalusa

1401 Rees St., Breaux Bridge

101 Florida Ave. S.E., Denham Springs

920 W. Gloria Switch Road, Lafayette

718 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans

1260 Front St., Slidell

10200 Florida Blvd., Walker

5349 Cypress St., West Monroe

5061 Main St., Zachary

