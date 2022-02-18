Ask the Expert
St. George fire officials investigating vacant house fire

St. George fire officials are working to determine the cause of a vacant house fire around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
St. George fire officials are working to determine the cause of a vacant house fire around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18.(St. George Fire Protection District)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in Baton Rouge early Friday morning, according to officials with the St. George Fire Protection District.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 18.

Crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Potwin Drive for a reported structure fire.

Officials say the home was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.

SGFD investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

