Southern opens season with walk-off win over Alabama State

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (1-0) opened up the 2022 season in dramatic fashion with a walk-off home run in extra innings to take down Alabama State 7-6 in the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans at Wesley-Barrow Stadium.

The 2022 Andre Dawson Classic starts with a walk-off blast by @BsbSouthern's Gustavo Nava! pic.twitter.com/2Kdp5eFEUh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 18, 2022

The Jags led Southwestern Athletic Conference rival the Hornets 6-3 after two innings, then in the top of the sixth inning they got a home run from catcher Hunter May to make it 6-4 and then in the seventh they got another home run from outfielder Angel Jimnez in the seventh inning to cut the Southern lead to 6-5.

In the top of the ninth inning with Alabama State still trailing by one and with the bases loaded and one out Corey King would hit a chopper to shortstop and Southern would get the out at third base, May would score on the RBI groundout to tie it at 6-6.

The Jaguars would get nothing in the bottom of the ninth inning and would head to extra innings.

In the bottom of the tenth inning with the game still tied at 6-6 and one out catcher Gustavo Nava would end the game with a walk-off home run over the right field wall to give Southern a 7-6 win and Nava’s first college homerun of his career.

“I’m numb right now in the moment. I was just trying to keep my team up. I was just trying to stay, take it pitch by pitch, do my job and I am glad that is the result that came out, Nava said. " It was a slider. I only saw two fastballs on the day, a lot of breaking balls on the day and I was trying to make an adjustment and move up in the box and I am glad that adjustment played out.”

Southern will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in their second game of the Andre Dawson Classic.

