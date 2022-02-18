Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Sewing Down South’s Craig Conover speaks with LSU MBA students

Craig Conover talks with LSU's College of Business MBA Students
Craig Conover talks with LSU's College of Business MBA Students(Craig Conover)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Craig Conover from Bravo’s hit TV show “Southern Charm” turned his passion for sewing and home decor into a successful business.

Students from LSU’s Flores MBA Program had a chance to listen to Conover speak about his successful business Sewing Down South on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Conover explained to students how he was able to turn his passion into his work and reclaim the direction of his life.

He wanted the students to realize that they too can find the purpose and fulfillment they deserve.

LSU’s College of Business was also the first stop for his book tour for his book titled ‘Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with my Sewing?’ that officially hits shelve on March 29, 2022.

In Conover’s book, he reveals the series of events, both on-screen and off, that led to the founding of Sewing Down South, which in its third year, has managed to open a brick-and-mortar store and secure huge partnerships with Thomasville and HSN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

Latest News

Lawmaker wants to bring transparency to public schools
Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of murdering elderly couple in 2015
Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of murdering elderly couple in 2015
Thomas Brady walked into the Grove Rehab addicted to narcotics, but now he helps other people...
Drug-related arrests land dozens of dealers behind bars
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast