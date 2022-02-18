Sewing Down South’s Craig Conover speaks with LSU MBA students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Craig Conover from Bravo’s hit TV show “Southern Charm” turned his passion for sewing and home decor into a successful business.

Students from LSU’s Flores MBA Program had a chance to listen to Conover speak about his successful business Sewing Down South on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Conover explained to students how he was able to turn his passion into his work and reclaim the direction of his life.

He wanted the students to realize that they too can find the purpose and fulfillment they deserve.

LSU’s College of Business was also the first stop for his book tour for his book titled ‘Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with my Sewing?’ that officially hits shelve on March 29, 2022.

In Conover’s book, he reveals the series of events, both on-screen and off, that led to the founding of Sewing Down South, which in its third year, has managed to open a brick-and-mortar store and secure huge partnerships with Thomasville and HSN.

