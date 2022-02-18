Much cooler today, looking good for weekend parades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much cooler weather will prevail today in the wake of a cold front that moved through the region late Thursday. High temperatures will be dependent on just how much sunshine we see, with at least some cloud cover expected to persist for a good chunk of the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 18 (WAFB)

Most areas can expect highs in the mid 50s, with northerly winds of 10-15 mph making it feel even cooler. If you’re headed to the Krewe of Artemis in downtown Baton Rouge, plan on a chilly night, with temperatures falling from the upper 40s into the mid 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 18 (WAFB)

High pressure builds in from the north Friday night, allowing skies to clear and winds to ease up. With that, a brief light freeze is possible Saturday morning for areas near and north of the interstates. But after that cold start, it turns into a rather nice afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Things look good for a busy day of parades, but the Krewe of Orion can expect a chilly evening as temperatures gradually fall into the 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 18 (WAFB)

We’ll see one more cold start Sunday morning before temperatures see a fairly quick warm-up into the first part of next week. Clouds will be on the increase during the day, but the daylight hours should stay dry, with highs near 70 degrees. A few showers will be possible by Sunday night as a warm front lifts inland.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 18 (WAFB)

The extended forecast continues to point toward a rather warm and unsettled pattern for much of next week. Highs could reach or top 80° anytime from Monday through Wednesday, with morning temps also trending much warmer.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 18 (WAFB)

Scattered showers and t-storms will also be possible daily through at least Thursday. A cold front may finally deliver drier and somewhat cooler weather by the end of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 18 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.