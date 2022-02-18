Millverville, O’Neal exits on I-12 West to be closed overnight Feb. 21-24

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The on and off ramps for I-12 West at Millerville Road and O’Neal Lane will be closed for four nights due to road work, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Officials say, weather permitting, the exits will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic from Millerville and O’Neal will detour I-12 East to Exit 10 Denham Springs, take LA 3002 northbound, and then merge to I-12 West in order to proceed on I-12 West, DOTD says.

Officials say the closures will allow crews to complete concrete patching and other road work.

