Man accused of sexual abuse of juvenile turns himself in, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Mario Funez, 49, has surrendered to authorities in Tangipahoa.
Mario Funez, 49, has surrendered to authorities in Tangipahoa.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 49-year-old Hammond man wanted for sexual abuse allegations made against him by a 13-year-old girl has turned himself in, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that the juvenile came forward to authorities on Sat., Feb. 12, accusing Mario Funez of sexual abuse.

Following an investigation, detectives booked Funez for indecent behavior, sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Detectives obtained a warrant for Funez today and are now turning to the public for help in locating him.

Anyone with information that may lead to Funez’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

