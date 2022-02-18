Ask the Expert
LSU announces dates for 2022 spring football practices, spring game

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced when it will hold its first spring football practice and the date of the annual spring game.

The first practice under new head coach Brian Kelly will take place on March 24. The pro day will be held on April 6. The spring game will be played on April 23.

Below is the tweet that was posted about the spring football practice dates:

The Tigers will open the 2022 football season against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

