Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Krewe of Artemis kicks off weekend of parades in Baton Rouge

Krewe of Artemis kicks off weekend of parades in Baton Rouge.
Krewe of Artemis kicks off weekend of parades in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The good times are rolling again in Baton Rouge.

“The ball is fun, but the parade is the best part,” Melinda Frantz-Risher, member of Krewe of Artemis, said.

Members of the Krewe of Artemis have been waiting all year for this day.

“We’re super excited to be kicking off Mardi Gras season here in Baton Rouge, and we missed last year, and I think all the women in the Krewe are ready to roll and we’ve got some great throws,” Leigh Davis, member of Krewe of Artemis, said.

Catching some beads and stuffed toys among the many things people are looking forward to tonight, and while they have fun, the Baton Rouge Police Department is reminding folks to make safe decisions.

“Just being aware of your surroundings, paying attention to what’s going on, and if they see any type of disturbance or any problem occurring, we have officers in the area in their marked units and in uniform you can reach out to for assistance,” said BRPD Public Information Officer L’Jean Mckneely.

Members of this all-women krewe are excited their 20th year rolling is also bringing back a beloved carnival tradition.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Law enforcement is hoping for lawmakers to spend more money on education to keep kids out of trouble
Redistricting
Redrawing congressional districts
Covid-19 Numbers Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
Covid-19 Numbers Friday, Feb. 18, 2022
SU cannibas
SU cannabis career fair