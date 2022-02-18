Krewe of Artemis kicks off weekend of parades in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The good times are rolling again in Baton Rouge.

“The ball is fun, but the parade is the best part,” Melinda Frantz-Risher, member of Krewe of Artemis, said.

Members of the Krewe of Artemis have been waiting all year for this day.

“We’re super excited to be kicking off Mardi Gras season here in Baton Rouge, and we missed last year, and I think all the women in the Krewe are ready to roll and we’ve got some great throws,” Leigh Davis, member of Krewe of Artemis, said.

Catching some beads and stuffed toys among the many things people are looking forward to tonight, and while they have fun, the Baton Rouge Police Department is reminding folks to make safe decisions.

“Just being aware of your surroundings, paying attention to what’s going on, and if they see any type of disturbance or any problem occurring, we have officers in the area in their marked units and in uniform you can reach out to for assistance,” said BRPD Public Information Officer L’Jean Mckneely.

Members of this all-women krewe are excited their 20th year rolling is also bringing back a beloved carnival tradition.

