Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Find out how to get your driver’s license re-instated

(KPLC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have a suspended license and have questions on how to get it re-instated, there’s an event happening Friday, Feb. 18 in Baton Rouge that can help get your questions answered.

From 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., people with a criminal record can show up to Delmont Library located at 3351 Lorraine Street.

Anyone interested in attending should bring their driver’s license number.

Attendees should also bring traffic and child support court paperwork, if applicable.

A face mask is required.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins sentenced in Livingston Parish court
St. George fire officials are working to determine the cause of a vacant house fire around 3:30...
St. George fire officials investigating vacant house fire
Mario Funez, 49, has surrendered to authorities in Tangipahoa.
Man accused of sexual abuse of juvenile turns himself in, Tangipahoa sheriff says
It's game day at Alex Box Stadium
It's game day at Alex Box Stadium