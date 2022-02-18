Find out how to get your driver’s license re-instated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have a suspended license and have questions on how to get it re-instated, there’s an event happening Friday, Feb. 18 in Baton Rouge that can help get your questions answered.

From 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., people with a criminal record can show up to Delmont Library located at 3351 Lorraine Street.

Anyone interested in attending should bring their driver’s license number.

Attendees should also bring traffic and child support court paperwork, if applicable.

A face mask is required.

