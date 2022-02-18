Ask the Expert
Driver accused of being impaired in crash that killed 73-year-old

Kane Burns
Kane Burns(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police say Troopers are investigating a crash that killed an elderly man near Ponchatoula early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 on LA 22 west of I-55.

Investigators say Kane Burns, 24, of Ponchatoula, was traveling westbound on LA 22 in a 2004 Jeep Wrangler when he crossed the centerline and into the eastbound lane and hit a 2015 Toyota Tacoma head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, William Deal, Jr., 73, of Ponchatoula, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries, police say.

Deal Jr. was taken from the scene of the crash to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

Investigators say they do not know if Deal, Jr. was impaired at the time of the crash, but a routine toxicology sample was obtained from him for analysis.

Police say they suspect Burns of being impaired in the crash and obtained a routine toxicology sample from him for analysis.

Troopers say Burns was arrested and booked Burns into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI (second offense), and driving left of center.

The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

