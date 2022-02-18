Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Cynthia Perkins sentenced in Livingston Parish court

Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 40 years in Livingston Parish court on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Prior to sentencing, Perkins issued an apology to her family, former friends, former coworkers, students, victims, and Livingston Parish.

Cynthia Perkins accepted a plea deal from prosecutors on Monday, Feb. 14 in exchange for testifying against her ex-husband, Dennis Perkins.

Perkins pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 14 to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

RELATED: Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of murdering elderly couple in 2015

She was sentenced Friday to 40 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation or parole. One of production of child porn: 30 years concurrent one count of conspiracy of mingling harmful substances, one year consecutive will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

RELATED: Trial date set for Dennis Perkins

Trial date set for Dennis Perkins

Per the plea deal, Perkins had to agree to certain facts in the case such as assisting her husband in the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping Dennis film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts with Dennis’ semen before giving them to school-aged children.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Find out how to get your driver’s license re-instated
St. George fire officials are working to determine the cause of a vacant house fire around 3:30...
St. George fire officials investigating vacant house fire
Mario Funez, 49, has surrendered to authorities in Tangipahoa.
Man accused of sexual abuse of juvenile turns himself in, Tangipahoa sheriff says
It's game day at Alex Box Stadium
It's game day at Alex Box Stadium