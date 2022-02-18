Caneview K-8 invites speakers for Black History Month

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Some important speakers in the community visited Caneview K-8 students on Friday, Feb. 18, as a part of the school’s Black History Month initiative.

It all started with some research done by Keith Ballard, who helps former athletes apply to their college halls of fame.

Ballard uncovered Lloyd Wills’ story a year ago, and last November, Mr. Wills was finally inducted into the LSU Hall of Fame. He was the first Black student-athlete to attend LSU on an athletic (track) scholarship.

Wills was also an award-winning high school football player but was not allowed to play. At LSU, he broke tons of records, won tons of awards, and earned an education degree.

Caneview’s principal, Laree Taylor, said she was excited to bring living history to students.

