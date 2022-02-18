Bravo TV star Craig Conover speaks with LSU MBA students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Craig Conover from Bravo’s hit TV show “Southern Charm” turned his passion for sewing and home decor into a successful business.

Students from LSU’s Flores MBA Program had a chance to listen to Conover speak about his successful business Sewing Down South on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Conover explained to students how he was able to turn his passion into his work and reclaim the direction of his life.

He wanted the students to realize that they too can find the purpose and fulfillment they deserve.

LSU’s College of Business was also the first stop for his book tour for his book titled ‘Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with my Sewing?’ that officially hits shelve on March 29, 2022.

In Conover’s book, he reveals the series of events, both on-screen and off, that led to the founding of Sewing Down South, which in its third year, has managed to open a brick-and-mortar store and secure huge partnerships with Thomasville and HSN.

WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ got the chance to ask Conover a few questions before he met with students.

“Tell us about your new book coming out,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“It’s called Pillow Talk, What’s Wrong with my Sewing?’ It’s a memoir for my life so far. I didn’t realize that I had that many stories to tell yet. But through this process it became a really great project. So it’s my come-up throughout the school. I dealt with some pretty bad bullying at times. And then through college, law school, obviously Southern Charm, and then how I found myself as a 30-year-old starting this sewing business and the history throughout that. So you get a little bit of business, a little bit of gossip from the show which the network sometimes gets mad at me for doing. And a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that people don’t know about so far,” said Conover.

What do you hope to tell the students at LSU?

“So I’m here at the (LSU) Flores MBA Program, just going to answer from a unique point of view. I did not follow a traditional path within any sense of the manner. I was in law school then joined this silly television show called Southern Charm. And then ended up starting this home decor company. And I love sort of stepping out from the gender stereotypes and hitting on that. And tomorrow’s the next day of the rest of your life, it’s never to late to start something, don’t feel guilty about stepping outside what everyone else thinks you should be doing, starting a side hustle and any questions that they might have. So a lot of times people don’t want to hear me talk about too much business stuff but I’m an open book,” said Conover.

If you didn’t have your platform (Southern Charm), what do you think would’ve helped you succeed anyway?

“The platform is a massive part of our success we understand that. My partner Jerry says even though we have the platform it’s still not that easy or everyone would be doing it. Honestly start to reach out to local media, I have a great relationship with my local media, that helped a lot in the early stages. Find a partner, give them some equity, that’s how our entire business exists. Because I found two partners that knew how to do things better than me. Of course that foundation was great, but if you don’t have that same foundation as me, or if you do, charity stuff is always a great answer. Start helping the animals, kids, any cause you can find, and the local media will hopefully start to cover you and it brings people in.”

What advice would you give to people who work a regular 8 to 5 job, but want to expand and have multiple streams of income like you?

“Just start moving. A lot of time that movement will be backwards. But eventually, you’ll start to do enough things right. Do not feel selfish about spending a little bit of time on your side hustle. That’s what I started to do, and it turned into what Sewing Down South is today. I also had no one thought it was a good idea, so I hope your partner is supportive. And a lot of times you’ll get to your office and your co-workers will be like, how’s that stupid project. It’s out of jealousy. Just keep moving. If you believe it’s a good idea, it probably is. There’s a good chance it is.”

Any updates on the Southern Charm new season?

“Yeah, it’s going to be a wild one. It’s definitely old-school classic Southern Charm with the twists that are going to come out, you’re going to be like, there’s no way this is happening. So I think it’s going to be a really great season, I’m really excited about it.”

Do we have a release date yet?

“I would probably get in a little more trouble telling you that. But it’s not too far off.”

Anything else?

“It’s my first time in Baton Rouge. Love it here. And I will definitely be back for a football game this year.”

