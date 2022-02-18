Board names new president-chancellor of Southern University System

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Board of Supervisors has made its selection for the next president-chancellor of the university system.

Board members selected Dr. Dennis J. Shields, who was one of five semifinalists for the position, as the new leader of the Southern University and A&M College.

Dr. Dennis J. Shields (University of Wisconsin-Platteville)

Dr. Shields will be leaving the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he is the current chancellor, to come to Baton Rouge.

The other semifinalists were:

Laurence Alexander, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

James Ammons, chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans

Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans

Kent Smith, president of Langston University in Oklahoma

The Southern University System has campuses throughout Louisiana in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport.

