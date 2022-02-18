Ask the Expert
Board names new president-chancellor of Southern University System

FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the campus of Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Board of Supervisors has made its selection for the next president-chancellor of the university system.

Board members selected Dr. Dennis J. Shields, who was one of five semifinalists for the position, as the new leader of the Southern University and A&M College.

Dr. Dennis J. Shields
Dr. Dennis J. Shields(University of Wisconsin-Platteville)

Dr. Shields will be leaving the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he is the current chancellor, to come to Baton Rouge.

The other semifinalists were:

  • Laurence Alexander, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
  • James Ammons, chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans
  • Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans
  • Kent Smith, president of Langston University in Oklahoma

The Southern University System has campuses throughout Louisiana in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

