Board names new president-chancellor of Southern University System
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Board of Supervisors has made its selection for the next president-chancellor of the university system.
Board members selected Dr. Dennis J. Shields, who was one of five semifinalists for the position, as the new leader of the Southern University and A&M College.
Dr. Shields will be leaving the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he is the current chancellor, to come to Baton Rouge.
The other semifinalists were:
- Laurence Alexander, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
- James Ammons, chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans
- Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans
- Kent Smith, president of Langston University in Oklahoma
The Southern University System has campuses throughout Louisiana in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport.
