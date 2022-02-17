Zachary police looking for man missing since Wednesday

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Zachary Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Donovan Jones, 19, was last seen at his home in Zachary around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Family members say he also goes by “DJ.”

Donovan Jones (Provided Photo)

Investigators describe Jones as 5′8″ tall, weighing 140-150 pounds.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.

