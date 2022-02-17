Windy and warm today with a few strong storms possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will have a full-on spring feel as windy and warm weather once again prevails ahead of a fairly potent cold front. Isolated showers early will quickly give way to increasing showers and t-storms by lunchtime. Into the afternoon, widespread shower and t-storm activity is expected with the approach of the front. Highs will reach the upper 70s for most before rains develop.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 17 (WAFB)

A couple of items of note today will be windy conditions and the potential for a few strong storms. Even outside of storms, sustained winds of 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts into the 40s possible. For that reason, the National Weather Service has posted a Wind Advisory area-wide through 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

As for the severe weather threat, the Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for areas north of Baton Rouge, with a 1/5 (marginal) risk extending through the metro area and to the south. Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Limiting factors in terms of severe weather potential include modest instability in the atmosphere and a parent storm system that will be tracking well to our north.

Any rain will come to a quick end tonight as the cold front finally makes its way through. Temperatures will see a fairly sharp drop into the overnight, with Friday morning lows expected to range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Friday’s highs will only reach the mid 50s, with the potential for some clouds to linger.

The weekend forecast looks pretty good for a busy slate of parades, but those rolling at night, such as Artemis and Orion, should plan on some chilly temperatures. The good news is that all local parades should remain dry, with any threat of a few showers returning holding off until Sunday night.

The outlook for next week continues to show above-normal temperatures for much of the week and a somewhat unsettled pattern. Good rain chances are expected on Monday, with some off-and-on showers perhaps lingering through the week. Confidence in rain chances drops beyond Monday so we’ll keep you updated as details come into better focus.

