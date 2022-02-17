Victim identified in fatal shooting on North Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A victim has been identified in a deadly shooting on North Street that occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, police say.

According to BRPD, Jacoby Queen, 41, was shot while outside of Anacona’s Grocery located in the 2700 block of North Street.

Queen died at the scene, authorities have confirmed.

Person shot in parking lot of Ancona's Stop and Save. (WAFB)

Anyone having information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.