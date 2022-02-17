Super Tax Day is this Saturday, here’s what you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital Area United Way is hosting its annual Super Tax Day event Saturday, Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Attendees can expect free tax prep by IRS certified volunteers.

There will also be free workshops, presentations, and financial education resources presented throughout the day.

Organizers say appointments are not necessary.

If you are interested in getting your taxes prepared, you should provide the following documents:

Photo ID (for you and your spouse, if filing jointly)

Social Security Card or ITN for each family member of your household

W-2 forms for all jobs, all 1099 or 1098 forms and information on other income received

Child Care provider name, address and tax ID number

Checking and savings account numbers

Last year’s tax return

1095-A Health Insurance Marketplace Statement (if applicable)

Stimulus Payments: IRS Letter 1444-C or bank verification of amount received (if applicable)

Enhanced Child Tax Credit: IRS Letter 6419 (if applicable)

Other relevant information about income and expenses

If an individual has business taxes, rental income, or sold property or stocks the VITA tax preparers will not be able to provide tax service on these types of taxes and/or income. Volunteers will also limit tax preparation to 2021 returns during Super Tax Day. Prior years can be prepared any other time at one of the VITA locations throughout the Greater Baton Rouge Area.

For more information about VITA sites and services call 2-1-1, visit www.cauw.org/vita or text “freetaxes” to 313131.

