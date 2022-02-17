Sicilian Shrimp and Roasted Tomatoes Bisque

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most people do not realize that tomatoes are a product of America. Many believe they originated in Italy and somehow found their way to Bayou Country. Fire-roasting the tomatoes concentrates the sugars and gives them a nice, smoky finish. Come join us to support St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge on March 11 with this delicious soup!

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound (70–90 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 (32-ounce) can petit diced, roasted tomatoes, divided

1 cup tomato sauce

½ cup olive oil

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup flour

1 cup dry white wine

3 quarts beef stock

1 tbsp chopped basil

1 tbsp chopped thyme

1 tbsp chopped oregano

1 cup heavy whipping cream

salt and white pepper to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

8 basil leaves, cut into strips

Method: In a 5-quart cast iron pot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, carrots and half of the shrimp. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Sprinkle in flour and blend well into the vegetable mixture using a wire whisk. Set aside ½ cup diced tomatoes for garnish. Add all other tomatoes, tomato sauce and white wine to the roux mixture. Add beef stock until a soup-like consistency is achieved, stirring often. Bring to a low boil, reduce to simmer and add basil, thyme and oregano. Cook 30 minutes, adding stock as necessary to retain volume. Fold in cream. Using an immersion-style blender, purée the ingredients 2–3 minutes. Add remaining shrimp and simmer an additional 5 minutes. Season to taste using salt, white pepper and hot sauce. When ready to serve, garnish with reserved tomatoes and fresh basil.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.