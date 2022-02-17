Rescue Alliance celebrating record-setting adoptions

GONZALEZ, La. (WAFB) - Rescue Alliance in Gonzalez is celebrating a record set of adoptions from 2021.

According to a news release, 437 animals were adopted from the organization and 27 were successfully returned to their owners.

“I mean, it was an awesome year for us, the statistics, the statistics will reflect that,” Rescue Alliance Director said.

The save rate for our cats reached 99 percent, officially achieving a “no kill” status, while the save rate for cats increased from 96 percent in 2020.

In 2022, Rescue Alliance hopes to keep the momentum going and are hoping to start fundraising for a new building.

“Rescue Alliance will work to try to continue to show the community why we need that and what we’re doing to get it. That building is going to be so beneficial just for not only the animals but the community as a whole,” Director Henriques said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.