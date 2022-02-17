Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Rescue Alliance celebrating record-setting adoptions

Rescue Alliance celebrates a big year.
Rescue Alliance celebrates a big year.(Rescue Alliance)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALEZ, La. (WAFB) - Rescue Alliance in Gonzalez is celebrating a record set of adoptions from 2021.

According to a news release, 437 animals were adopted from the organization and 27 were successfully returned to their owners.

“I mean, it was an awesome year for us, the statistics, the statistics will reflect that,” Rescue Alliance Director said.

The save rate for our cats reached 99 percent, officially achieving a “no kill” status, while the save rate for cats increased from 96 percent in 2020.

In 2022, Rescue Alliance hopes to keep the momentum going and are hoping to start fundraising for a new building.

“Rescue Alliance will work to try to continue to show the community why we need that and what we’re doing to get it. That building is going to be so beneficial just for not only the animals but the community as a whole,” Director Henriques said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

Latest News

A Louisiana passenger falls overboard a Carnival Valor cruise ship in the Gulf.
Passenger reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship
Police investigating deadly shooting outside store on North Street.
Homicide investigation underway on North Street
Mardi Gras Parades Rolling
Greg Meriwether talks Mardi Gras parades around the area this weekend
One person arrested in shooting on Gwenadele Ave.
One person arrested in shooting on Gwenadele Ave.