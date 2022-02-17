Organizations, community partners teaming up with law enforcement in an effort to get drug dealers off streets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several local organizations, community partners, and law enforcement members are teaming up with the hopes that a new initiative will encourage members of the community to come forward and turn in known drug dealers, to combat overdose deaths in Baton Rouge.

The ‘One Call, Save Many Community Overdose Prevention Initiative Fund’ is a community-funded effort to allocate money to Crime Stoppers as a reward for individuals who provide information leading to an arrest of an opiate/opioid dealer, according to organizers.

Donations can be made directly to Crime Stoppers.

Officials met to discuss the new initiative Thursday, February 17 at the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters.

According to data, over 300 people lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2021.

