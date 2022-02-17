Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

One person arrested in shooting on Gwenadele Ave.

One person arrested in shooting on Gwenadele Ave.
One person arrested in shooting on Gwenadele Ave.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a shooting at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue.

The shooting happened around 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

When officials arrived at the scene they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

According to the report, authorities arrested 38-year-old Raymond Veal in connection with the shooting.

38-year-old Raymond Veal
38-year-old Raymond Veal(BRPD)

Veal was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of a weapon.

This investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

Latest News

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department respond to a reported shooting on Paige Street...
Police identify victim killed in shooting on Paige Street
Person shot in parking lot of Ancona's Stop and Save.
BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway on North Street
Darius Days (4) records a double-double against Georgia on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
LSU dominates Georgia 84-65 for third straight win
LA’s medical marijuana program still needs some improvements
LA’s medical marijuana program still needs some improvements