One person arrested in shooting on Gwenadele Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a shooting at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue.

The shooting happened around 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

When officials arrived at the scene they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

According to the report, authorities arrested 38-year-old Raymond Veal in connection with the shooting.

Veal was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of a weapon.

This investigation is ongoing.

