One person arrested in shooting on Gwenadele Ave.
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a shooting at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue.
The shooting happened around 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
When officials arrived at the scene they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
According to the report, authorities arrested 38-year-old Raymond Veal in connection with the shooting.
Veal was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of a weapon.
This investigation is ongoing.
