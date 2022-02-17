Neighbors launch petition against proposed subdivision along Hoo Shoo Too Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new subdivision proposed for Hoo Shoo Too Road in East Baton Rouge has a group of neighbors ready to fight.

The Woodhill Subdivision project would bring 192 homes on 40 acres of land. Residents started an online petition and began posting signs along the road that says, “Sop Woodhill Subdivision”.

“We have to take it on ourselves. They want to come in and bulldoze the property, and in effect bulldoze us, then we’re going to push back,” said Jennifer Mistretta.

Neighbors are mostly concerned about drainage, traffic, and rezoning.

Braden Jones started the petition two days ago. As of Wednesday, Feb. 16, more than 250 people have signed on.

Councilman Dwight Hudson also publicly voiced his opposition to the development.

“The roads cannot withstand it. They’re substandard roads. Hoo Shoo Too Road and Tiger Bend Road are both substandard roads,” said Jones.

Jones’ biggest fear is flooding. He said a good portion of this area where they want to build the subdivision was underwater back in 2016.

“You work every single day of your life that you go home to, and you let somebody build this property up and flood you, and everything you’ve worked for goes down the drain,” said Jones.

The subdivision was supposed to go before the Planning Commission on Feb. 21, but it was deferred due to the opposition.

The developer behind the project is Kevin Wynn. His attorney, Charles Landry spoke on his behalf. He told us they hear the concerns.

“We’re very, very sensitive to that. Mr. Wynn personally sensitive to that,” said Landry.

However, Landry says the project is no different from other developments happening right now on Hoo Shoo Too Road.

“There are three neighborhoods exactly laid out as Mr. Wynn would like, except they do not have the open space, they do not have the enhanced drainage, they do not have a lot of the improvements that Mr. Wynn has built into this development,” said Landry.

Landry said they will take a few weeks to iron out all those improvements, and bring them back to the table.

“He would show them again what he proposes and go from there,” said Landry.

