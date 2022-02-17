Multiple job opportunities available through BRCC’s Spring Job Fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will have a Spring Job Fair at the BRCC Mid City Campus.
It’s happening Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officials ask that you visit mybrcc.edu to apply for a position. You will bring your resume to the job fair and prepare for an on-site interview. You must apply online to be considered for the work and meet the minimum interview requirements.
Available positions:
- Adjunct Faculty
- Assistant Controller
- Budget Analyst
- Computer Analyst
- Custodians II
- Grants Administrator
- Financial Aid Counselor
- Full-Time Staff
- Graphic Design Manager
- HVAC Mechanic & Technician
- HVAC Instructor
- Laborer
- Police Officers
- Restricted Funds Accountant
- Senior Manager of Institutional
- Data Analytics & Reporting
