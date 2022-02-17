Multiple job opportunities available through BRCC’s Spring Job Fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will have a Spring Job Fair at the BRCC Mid City Campus.

It’s happening Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials ask that you visit mybrcc.edu to apply for a position. You will bring your resume to the job fair and prepare for an on-site interview. You must apply online to be considered for the work and meet the minimum interview requirements.

Available positions:

Adjunct Faculty

Assistant Controller

Budget Analyst

Computer Analyst

Custodians II

Grants Administrator

Financial Aid Counselor

Full-Time Staff

Graphic Design Manager

HVAC Mechanic & Technician

HVAC Instructor

Laborer

Police Officers

Restricted Funds Accountant

Senior Manager of Institutional

Data Analytics & Reporting

