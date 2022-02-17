Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Multiple job opportunities available through BRCC’s Spring Job Fair

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will have a Spring Job Fair at the BRCC Mid City Campus.

It’s happening Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RELATED: Resources to help you get back to work and settle in your new career

Officials ask that you visit mybrcc.edu to apply for a position. You will bring your resume to the job fair and prepare for an on-site interview. You must apply online to be considered for the work and meet the minimum interview requirements.

Available positions:

  • Adjunct Faculty
  • Assistant Controller
  • Budget Analyst
  • Computer Analyst
  • Custodians II
  • Grants Administrator
  • Financial Aid Counselor
  • Full-Time Staff
  • Graphic Design Manager
  • HVAC Mechanic & Technician
  • HVAC Instructor
  • Laborer
  • Police Officers
  • Restricted Funds Accountant
  • Senior Manager of Institutional
  • Data Analytics & Reporting

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

Latest News

Fire generic
Five people die in house fires in five days statewide, officials report
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 17
Windy and warm today with a few strong storms possible
House with keys in front door
Neighbors launch petition against proposed subdivision along Hoo Shoo Too Road
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast