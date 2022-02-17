Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Kraft Heinz may soon increase prices again

FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.
FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again, so don’t get too comfortable with the recent price hike on your favorite Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

During an analyst call Wednesday, the company’s CFO says they may be “taking additional pricing actions as appropriate.”

The possible price increases aren’t coming as a surprise to retailers. Kraft Heinz told them in January the company would raise prices in March on dozens of products, including hot dogs and bacon.

The company says the steeper prices will help offset its own higher costs brought on by inflation.

Kraft-Heinz owns iconic brands including Oscar Mayer, Capri Sun and Kool-Aid.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

Latest News

Ottawa's police chief resigns amid ongoing protests.
Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, February 17
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, February 17
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the U.S. government is not seeing any kind of withdrawal...
Russia increasing forces at Ukraine border, Austin says
Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine
A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?